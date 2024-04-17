PUTRAJAYA, April 17 — The government will draft a new bill to enhance security at all entry points in the country, said the unity government spokesperson Fahmi Fadzil.

“We expect that soon, KDN (Home Ministry) will introduce a bill to establish a coordinating agency among several relevant agencies to control the country’s entry points...(this agency) will have legal authority to operate with sufficient power.

“This matter was discussed in today’s Cabinet meeting,” he said in a media conference here today when asked if the Cabinet discussed a shooting incident that took place at Terminal 1 of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on Sunday, injuring a bodyguard to a woman.

In the 1.30am incident, a man believed to be the husband of the woman fired two shots, with one hitting the bodyguard, who is currently being treated at a hospital.

The communications minister stressed that security aspects at all entry points in the country are always prioritised to curb illegal activities, including smuggling.

“Security at the country’s entry points remains a priority, not only in terms of security from incidents like this (shooting at KLIA) but also important issues like smuggling,” he said, adding that the Cabinet is leaving the matter regarding the shooting incident to the authorities to take follow-up actions.

The 38-year-old suspect is remanded for seven days after being arrested at 3pm in Kota Baru, Kelantan, yesterday.

The case is being investigated under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971. — Bernama