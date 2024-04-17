KOTA KINABALU, April 17 — Sabah has lost an experienced and exceptional leader with the passing of Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) founder Tan Sri Joseph Kurup, says Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Expressing sympathy and condolences to the late leader’s family, Hajiji said he had worked alongside Joseph as an assistant minister in the Sabah Ministry of Industrial Development in 1994, earning a deep respect for the veteran Sabah leader.

“I remember his exceptional leadership and his significant contributions to the community, state, and country.

“Tan Sri Joseph Kurup’s legacy is one of dedication and service, a true loss to us all,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Joseph, 79, who was the founder of Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) and former deputy chief minister of Sabah, died at the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur, tonight.

The former Pensiangan MP held several important positions including as minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (National Unity and Integration), and retired from politics last year, before being succeeded by his son, Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup.

Meanwhile, MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said the services and contributions of the former president of PBRS — a component party of Barisan Nasional (BN) — were significant and played an important role in bolstering BN.

“His passing is a great loss to the people and the country. Condolences to the late leader’s family,” he said.

Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) president Datuk Peter Anthony described the late leader as a dedicated person in carrying out his duties as a federal minister and consistent in his struggle to help the people in the state, especially in the interior.

He said Joseph’s passing was also a loss for the Kadazan, Dusun, and Murut (KDM) communities, as he had contributed greatly to them.

“His passing has shocked us all. I admire him for his many contributions, not only to the people of this state but also to the entire country,” he said.

Meanwhile, United Sabah National Organisation (Usno) president Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia the party’s Supreme Council members and members extended their condolences to the late leader’s family. — Bernama