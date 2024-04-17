KOTA KINABALU, April 17 — Former Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) president Tan Sri Joseph Kurup, died tonight.

This was confirmed by the officer to his son, Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup, who is the current PBRS president and Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security.

It is understood that Joseph, 79, died at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur.

The former Pensiangan MP had held several important positions, including as minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (National Unity and Integration).

His body is scheduled to be flown back to Sabah tomorrow. — Bernama