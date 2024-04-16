SHAH ALAM, April 16 — Heavy rain that hit the state this afternoon caused several areas in Subang and Sungai Buloh to be flooded.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Director of Operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said firefighters and several assets were deployed to the affected locations, namely Jalan Jati, Kampung Melayu Subang, and Kampung Kubu Gajah, to monitor the situation.

He said checks found that flood waters rose from 0.3 to 0.6 metres, adding that the situation was under control.

“The floods were due to overflow from nearby rivers, and at the moment, water levels are showing a downward trend. No evacuations have been carried out for both locations,” he said in a statement here today.

Ahmad Mukhlis said they received reports regarding the flood incidents at 4.47 pm and 5.44 pm, respectively.

Earlier, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) forecasted heavy rain to hit Selangor, Perak, Negeri Sembilan, and Melaka until 6 pm. — Bernama

