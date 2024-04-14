JOHOR BARU, April 14 — Econsave Cash and Carry Supermarket has shipped 30 tons of flour to Gaza, Palestine, to meet the food shortage crisis there.

General manager, Mas Imran Adam, stated that the donation, valued at RM90,000, which includes transportation costs, is currently in Rafah, with hopes for its entry into the area by the end of this week.

"It is expected to benefit approximately 18,000 residents in Gaza who are currently facing food shortages. We chose flour because it is a staple food for them, has a long shelf life, and is relatively easy to prepare," he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Mas Imran emphasised that Econsave remains committed to delivering aid to the people of Gaza as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, along with extending assistance to other communities in need, both domestically and internationally.

“Previously, in addition to Gaza, we also initiated several other aid programmes for international communities, including in Indonesia, Syria, and elsewhere," he added. — Bernama

