KUCHING, April 12 ― The people of Sarawak want a sincere and genuine opposition party, not one that practises double standards, said Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh.

The Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) senior vice president said this when countering Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman Chong Chieng Jen’s call for effective checks and balances on state governance by the opposition.

Wong, who is Bawang Assan assemblyman, said Sarawak DAP leaders should relinquish all positions in the federal and state governments if they want to play an effective opposition role.

Advertisement

“You cannot have one foot in and one foot out. That would be playing double standards. And people can see that as being insincere.

“How can you accept government appointed posts and yet criticise the same government?” Wong asked.

Wong was referring to the posts of Lanang MP Alice Lau (Parliament deputy speaker), Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii (Human Resources Ministry political secretary), Senator Roderick Wong, and Sarawak Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board chairman Michael Kong.

Advertisement

Chong had said Wong, formerly Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president, was making an excuse when asking Sarawak DAP to switch coalitions or be a wholly opposition party for the sake of political stability in the state.

Sarawak DAP is part of the Unity federal government but an opposition party at state level.

Chong had said Sarawak DAP members would not change parties just for convenience. ― The Borneo Post