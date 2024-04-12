BATANG KALI, April 12 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that he has yet to discuss Pakatan Harapan's (PH) candidate selection for the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election.

“I have not discussed with anybody on this,” he briefly told reporters after performing Friday prayers at Masjid Bandar Utama here.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the polling day for the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election on May 11, while nominations and early voting day will be on April 27 and May 7 respectively.

The Selangor state seat fell vacant after its incumbent, DAP's Lee Kee died on March 21.

Advertisement

Lee, 58, was battling cancer for several years.