PASIR MAS, April 11 ― The provision of Wang Ihsan (goodwill grant) underscores the federal government's commitment, led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, to consistently prioritise the welfare of Kelantan, despite it being governed by an Opposition party.

Menteri Besar Datuk Nassuruddin Daud stated that besides the Wang Ihsan allocation, the prime minister also assists Kelantan in other matters, highlighting the positive ties between the state and federal governments.

“I am grateful to the Prime Minister for continually aiding Kelantan, not only through the Wang Ihsan allocation but also in various other matters.

Advertisement

“The relationship between the state and federal governments has always been good, and Anwar's assurance of attention to Kelantan is appreciated,” he told reporters at his Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house at Maahad Tahfiz Kampung Meranti, here today.

Last week, the federal government disbursed goodwill grants of RM172.3 million to the Terengganu state government and RM58.6 million to Kelantan to finance the state governments’ emoluments commitment. ― Bernama

Advertisement