KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — The number of Covid-19 cases have dropped sharply in the Epidemiological Week (ME14/2024) from March 31 to April April 6, the Health Ministry announced today.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in ME 14/2024 was 493 compared to 17,256 cases in ME 1/2024.

He said the number of cases have decreased for about 97.1 per cent.

“The number of death in Covid-19 cases also showed a significant decrease from 32 cases in ME 1/2024 to one (1) case in ME 14/2024 (95.5 percent decrease),” he said in a statement.

Dr Muhammad Radzi pointed out that the Omicron variant and its sub-variants, which is currently spreading in Malaysia, does not cause severe infection.

“Despite the Covid-19 situation has improved, we need to be aware that the disease will stay with us and we need to be vigilant in dealing with it,” he added.

He said that the Health Ministry is still using the Heightened Alert System (HAS) monitoring method to assess the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Dr Muhammad Radzi also advised the public to remain cautious when celebrating Aidilfitri as many closed door meetings among families and friends are expected to take place during the festive season.

He reminded the public to wash their hands often with soap, sanitiser and wear face masks in crowded areas.

“The public should continue in practising TRIIS (Test, Report, Isolate, Inform, Seek) if they are experiencing any symptoms,” he said.

He advised those travelling to have proper rest before going back to their hometown and stop at rest areas along the highways to avoid stress.