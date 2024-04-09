KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has urged online platform providers TikTok and Meta to address Race, Religion, and Royalty (3R) related content by adhering to platform guidelines and Malaysian laws.

He also emphasised the need to combat Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior and swiftly take action against harmful content like scams and online gambling.

“At the meeting held at the MCMC Headquarters in Cyberjaya, Selangor yesterday, both platform providers were asked to enhance monitoring efforts following the increase in harmful online content.

“According to MCMC statistics, there has been an increase in harmful content on social media and Over-The-Top platforms. In just the first three months of this year alone, a total of 51,638 cases were referred to online platform providers for further action,” he said in a statement today.

He said the call comes as part of the collaborative effort between the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and various enforcement agencies aimed at tackling the dissemination of content that intersects with sensitive issues related to 3R.

He said other matters discussed included improving online safety, particularly by implementing a minimum age verification of 13 years to access social media platforms.

“Simultaneously, there was a review of the effectiveness of algorithms driving Artificial Intelligence and machine learning capabilities to detect 3R content, Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior, or any harmful content.

“TikTok and Meta have been required to provide comprehensive improvement plans and strategies as agreed upon during the meeting,” he added,

This, he said, is to ensure that children are not exposed to harmful content on social media.

Present at the meeting yesterday were Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching, MCMC chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din, National Security Council director-general Datuk, Raja Nushirwan Zainal Abidinrepresentatives from the Royal Malaysia Police led by Assistant Director of the Law Prosecution Division (D5) of the Criminal Investigation Department, Bukit Aman, SAC Datuk Mohamad Zainal Hj Abdullah, as well as representatives from the Attorney General's Chambers.