KUCHING, April 9 — The Association of Churches Sarawak chairman Rt Rev Datuk Danald Jute urged people to embrace respect and kindness towards one another, emphasising the importance of unity over suspicion.

Danald, who is also Bishop of the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei, stressed the need to foster trust and goodwill and warned distrust and suspicion could erode the bonds of laughter, friendship and unity among communities.

“Let us continue to respect each other’s differences and treat each other and our differences with trust and kindness rather than with suspicion.

“Everyone must know how important it is for us to live together in peace. So do not let our differences divide us,” he said in a press statement today.

Danald also extended the Christian community’s warmest wishes to Muslims celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri, marking the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan, in the spirit of the cherished Malaysian tradition of unity, respect and forgiveness.

He also expressed his hopes the spirit of Hari Raya and the exchange of many wonderful wishes, reunions between friends, families, colleagues and neighbours over the Hari Raya open houses would spread joy and blessings throughout the festive season.

“As we mark this auspicious celebration, let us continue to work and pray for a better Malaysia,” he said. — The Borneo Post