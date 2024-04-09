KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Cabinet ministers hope that the Aidilfitri festival celebrated this time can strengthen unity among the people of various races and religions to maintain the harmony that has been achieved so far.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said all Malaysians should heed the advice of the His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, to focus on unity and realise a united society with harmony.

“Ramadan has passed in the blink of an eye. May all our deeds be accepted by Allah, Insya-Allah. As we enjoy the feasts, visits, and forgiveness, let us not forget those less fortunate than us.

“Let us together pray to the Almighty for our brothers and sisters who are amidst conflict and turmoil to be given strength and perseverance in facing the challenges. Selamat Hari Raya, maaf zahir dan batin,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching urged all communities to continue nurturing unity and harmony, appreciate the diversity of cultures and religions in Malaysia, and uniting to build a better country based on Malaysia Madani.

“For those far away, utilise the available technology and applications to ensure that the bonds of kinship remain strong.

“For those close, let us shake hands, forgive each other, and respect one another to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood. Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri, maaf zahir dan batin,” she said.

Higher Education Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir expressed hope that the observance and teachings of Ramadan and the Aidilfitiri festival this time will bring hope to see the country continue to prosper its multiethnic population while nurturing unity and understanding.

He also expressed gratitude to Allah SWT for giving the opportunity to celebrate Aidilfitiri this year.

“Syawal is a month of victory for Muslims after going through the process of self-refinement, purifying the soul, heart, and mind throughout Ramadan... Let us pray together that our fasting worship will be accepted by Allah SWT this year.

“Let us pray that this Aidilfitiri brings happiness, peace, and blessings to you and your family,” he said.

Deputy Higher Education Minister Datuk Mustapha Sakmud urged that this Aidilfitiri be celebrated with gratitude and humility and to strive to strengthen the bonds of kinship among Malaysians.

“Alhamdulillah, after a month of fasting in Ramadan to fulfill our obligations as Muslims, now it is the arrival of Syawal for us to celebrate the victory against all temptations and successfully carry out Allah’s commands.

“My family and I, along with the staff of the Ministry of Higher Education, would like to take this opportunity to wish you Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri, maaf zahir batin,” he said.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and wife Datin Seri Norhayati Musa also extended Aidilfitri greetings to all Muslims.

“We also seek forgiveness for any mistakes in words, and deeds. We return home for Aidilfitri in Kedah and Kelantan and I will resume duties next Monday.

“May this Aidilfitri be celebrated joyfully with family members and close friends... Let us strengthen our bonds of kinship. May Allah SWT bestow mercy and forgiveness upon us,” he said.

Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said this celebration is characterised as a day of victory for every Muslim as a result of the ‘battle’ against the greatest enemy within, which is tempations.

“May Allah accept all our worship deeds. May we be in goodness throughout the year. Selamat menyambut Hari Raya Aidilfitri. Maaf zahir dan batin,” he said. — Bernama