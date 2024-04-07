KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — In preparation for the increase in the number of vehicles on the highway which is expected to cause traffic jams, smart lane lanes are activated this festive season.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said his ministry (KKR) is collaborating with Plus Malaysia Bhd (PLUS) is an effort to smoothen traffic flow with smart lane.

Smart lanes are set up on the North-South Expressway at 18 strategic locations to improve movement with notification and warning signs to alert motorists.

“Electronic signage notifying smart lane in progress has also been added and a flashing green light has been installed as an indication that the smart lane is being activated,” he said in a post on Facebook today. — Bernama.