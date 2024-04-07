MACHANG, April 7 — For two men, this year’s Aidilfitri celebration is even more meaningful as they were chosen to participate in the Ihsan Madani Licensed Release of Prisoners (PBSL), allowing them to create beautiful memories with their loved ones.

A prospect who only wishes to be known as Isa, 40, said the conditional release allows him to help his family and deepen his religious knowledge to become a better person.

He was handed down a nine-month jail sentence after he was found guilty of stealing at a car workshop last year.

“I am deeply remorseful and while in prison I have learned a lot especially about religious knowledge, which has strengthened my determination to change for the better and not repeat the offence,” the Pahang native told reporters when met after the launching ceremony of the PBSL programme at the Machang Moral Rehabilitation Centre, here, today.

Nabil, 29 (not his real name), expressed his gratitude for the chance to celebrate Aidilfitri this year with his siblings.

“The first thing I want to do is to visit my parents’ graves. I truly regret the actions I’ve taken all this time. My life had no purpose, and while serving time in prison, I learned a lot about life and wish to become a disciplined and responsible person,” he said.

Meanwhile, Machang Moral Rehabilitation Centre director Mohd Nasir Yusof said the third halfway house in the state is expected to open soon in the Machang district.

He said halfway houses are provided for newly-released former prospects who have nowhere to go, either because they do not have living family members or their families refuse to accept them back or for prospects who want to stay there voluntarily.

“We have halfway houses in Pengkalan Chepa and Bachok. Further discussions were conducted with the Machang district chief and we are now waiting for approval to operate a halfway house soon,” he added. — Bernama