PUTRAJAYA, April 7 — The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) recently launched the Board of Geologists Malaysia Strategic Plan 2023-2040, aiming to enhance the quality of geological services in line with current needs and challenges.

The plan serves as a comprehensive document delineating the strategic roadmap of the Malaysian Board of Geologists (MBOG), detailing objectives, focus areas, and action plans aimed at addressing present needs, navigating future challenges, and fulfilling the demands of stakeholders and clients.

“Presently, the MBOG has 3,023 registered geologists, and NRES is hopeful for further growth, to align with the increasing demand for professional geological services and the advancement of the nation’s geoscience sector,” NRES highlighted in a statement commemorating World Geologist Day 2024, celebrated every first Sunday of April.

NRES stated that during the 2nd National Mineral Council Meeting convened on May 8, 2023, it was resolved that only Registered Professional Geologists, Registered Foreign Geologists, Registered Practitioners, or Engineers with Practice Certification would be eligible to provide and certify exploration and mining reports.

This resolution was also endorsed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who chaired the 80th National Land Council Meeting on Sept 12, 2023.

NRES highlighted that Malaysia stands among the countries where geologists hold professional status; amidst a scenario where few nations recognise geology as a specialised field or profession.

Countries such as the United States, Canada, Italy, Spain, Japan, and Taiwan recognize geologists as professionals through their respective parliamentary Acts, it added.

In line with this year’s theme, “Geology: Driving Economic Growth, Celebrating Heritage for People’s Well-being,” NRES has initiated community-centred development programmes based on geological principles.

“The National Geopark Development Plan 2021-2023, National Geopark Implementation Plan, Standard Operating Procedures for Non-Radioactive Rare Earth Element (NR-REE) Mining, landslide warning systems related to geological disasters, and resolutions from the 2nd National Mineral Council Meeting are among NRES’ aspirations that have been achieved.”

“Meanwhile, the establishment of the National Geological Disaster Centre, National Geological Disaster Management Plan, NR-REE pilot projects in Labis, aspirations to increase the number of national and Unesco geoparks, as well as green mining initiatives, are among the current agendas at NRES,” stated the ministry. — Bernama