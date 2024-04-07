KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — Civil society groups have launched the “Maaf Zahir Batin 365 (#MZB365)” campaign to urge Malaysians towards reconciliation, amid worsening communal provocation in the country.

The campaign leans on a tradition from Hari Raya Aidilfitri next week, when Muslims would exchange greetings of “Maaf Zahir Batin”, meaning “Please forgive my wrongs, both thoughts and deeds”, with the “365” indicating it will run for a year rather than just the month of Syawal.

Seeing a trend of demagoguery that was paralysing countries and destroying communities across the world, the groups said it was crucial for Malaysia to avoid the same trajectory, and that a shared sense of forgiveness was foundational to this.

According to Projek Sama, one of the participating civil society groups, conflict and disagreement were unavoidable in any human society, but it was vital not to let hostility fester and fuel prejudice.

Advertisement

“A mature society must know how to heal pains and prevent escalation of conflicts. This is where the practice of seeking forgiveness and the gracious act of forgiving others is vital for social harmony and political stability.

“It builds peace, reduces enmity, strengthens bonds and gives no rooms for those who instigate hatred and violence to tear us apart,” Projek Sama said.

The groups also said that while #MZB365 draws from Muslim traditions, forgiveness and repentance were virtues common to major faiths practised in the country, including those of native and indigenous peoples.

Advertisement

The campaign leans on a tradition from Hari Raya Aidilfitri next week, when Muslims would exchange greetings of ‘Maaf Zahir Batin’, meaning ‘Please forgive my wrongs, both thoughts and deeds’, with the ‘365’ indicating it will run for a year rather than just the month of Syawal.

Neither a quickness to apologise for hurts nor the readiness to forgive meant demeaning oneself, but were instead gestures that help make the entire country and community more resilient against further provocation, they said.

Forgiveness also did not mean a complete absence of consequences as any actions or incidents that cross legal boundaries can and must still be dealt with under the rule of law, the groups added.

“We have witnessed many quarrels, skirmishes and even outright violence between individuals and groups. These can snowball to disputes between communities and the entire nation can be dragged in, as is now happening,” said Insaf, another participating group.

“We urgently need to remind one another that all our cultures, religions and spiritual traditions teach us to be forgiving!”

Aside from Projek Sama and Insaf, other civil society organisations taking part in the #MZB365 were Angkatan Belia Islam Malaysia (ABIM), Muslim Professional Forum (MFP), Gabungan Bertindak Malaysia (GBM), Kuala Lumpur & Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall (KLSCAH), Allied Coordinating Committee of Islamic NGOs (ACCIN), G25, Architect of Diversity (AOD), Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs (IDEAS), Persatuan Patriot Kebangsaan (Patriot), Pure Life Society, Buddhist Missionary Society Malaysia (BMSM), Gerakan Belia Sepunjabi Malaysia, and IKRAM Malaysia.

The #MZB365 is also supported by Malay Mail and other Malaysian media outlets.