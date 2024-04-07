SHAH ALAM, April 7 — Selangor DAP secretary Ng Sze Han has been appointed the Pakatan Harapan (PH) election director for the Kuala Kubu Baharu state seat by-election on May 11.

Selangor PH secretary Mohd Khairudin Othman said Ng’s appointment was decided at a state PH leadership joint meeting today.

He said the State Investment, Trade and Mobility Committee chairman will be assisted by Puchong MP Yeo Bee Yin, Shah Alam MP Azli Yusof and himself.

“This team will establish several key committees and is ready to start operating from nomination day.

“In addition, the team will oversee the coordination of campaign activities planned by Selangor PH and will prepare and coordinate campaign tasks for the Kuala Kubu Bharu by-election in line with PH’s central leadership and coalition partners,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Khairudin also said that PH has yet to decide on its choice of candidate for the by-election as the matter was still being discussed.

On Thursday, the Election Commission (EC) set polling day for the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election on May 11, while nominations and early voting day will be on April 27 and May 7 respectively.

The Kuala Kubu Baru seat became vacant following the demise of its incumbent, Lee Kee Hiong, from DAP, on March 21.

Lee, 58, who had been the Kuala Kubu Baru assemblyman under the Hulu Selangor parliamentary constituency since 2013, had battled cancer for several years. — Bernama