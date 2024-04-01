KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Two women pleaded not guilty at the Ampang Sessions Court here today to a charge of robbing a man of RM300,000 three weeks ago.

Zarina Sinin, 54, and Safiah Ibrahim, 59, along with five others still at large, are charged with committing armed gang-robbery on Hardev Singh Gill, 27, at 1pm last March 15 at a roadside in Taman Melawati, Ampang here.

They were charged under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and is liable to whipping upon conviction.

Advertisement

Judge Wan Mohd Norisham Wan Yaakob allowed the two women bail of RM7,000 each and also ordered them to report themselves at a police station twice a month.

He also set June 24 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Hakim Amir Abdul Hamid prosecuted, while lawyer Muhammad Fadhli M. Sutris represented Zarina. Safiah was not unrepresented. — Bernama

Advertisement