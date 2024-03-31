KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, who underwent minor surgery at Putrajaya Hospital, has been allowed to return home.

The minister, who underwent surgery to remove stones from his salivary gland, said he will continue treatment and therapy at home.

“I would like to express my gratitude for the good service provided by the staff of Putrajaya Hospital, especially the doctors and nurses who treated me throughout my treatment.

“May Allah bless all front-line workers who serve with sincerity,” he said in a status uploaded on Facebook today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim visited Mohd Na’im at the hospital last Friday (March 29). — Bernama

