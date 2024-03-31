KUANTAN, March 31 — The flyover from the Bukit Setongkol intersection with Kemunting on federal road (FT421) will be opened to motorists tomorrow starting at 8am to ease traffic in the area.

In a joint statement by Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi and Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, the federal and state governments agreed that the opening of the flyover should be expedited as an alternative route.

“It will reduce traffic congestion due to the increase in the number of vehicles especially during peak hours and public holidays and shorten travel time.

“This flyover is a continuation of the Putra Bridge project across Kuantan River connecting Kuantan city to Bandar Putra in Tanjung Lumpur.

“This project is funded by the federal government and implemented by the Ministry of Public Works (KKR) through the Public Works Department (JKR),” said the statement.

According to the statement, the flyover was approved as an additional agreement with a project cost of RM47 million which the site possession date is on June 15, 2020 and it was completed on March 22, 2024.

“The scope of this additional work includes the construction of a four-lane dual carriageway from the Bukit Setongkol intersection to Kemunting in accordance with JKR U5 Type III standards for a length of 650 metres including a new flyover of 280 metres across Jalan Persekutuan, Jalan Kuantan — Gambang (FT02).

“Both the Minister and Menteri Besar of Pahang hope that the completion of the flyover from Bukit Setongkol to Kemunting intersection, will provide convenience and comfort to the public, especially to the surrounding residents,” according to the statement. — Bernama