MIRI, March 27 ― Plans for a much grander event to commemorate the 1945 landing of the Allied Forces in Bario under the Semut I operation during the Second World War (WWII) are in the works, said Datuk Philip Raja.

The Rurum Kelabit Association president said the programme will include a re-enactment of the landing by the Z Special Unit parachute troops, led by Major Tom Harrisson.

“We are in serious planning for the 80th anniversary (in 2025). Thus, (this will require) massive logistics and funding,” he said at 79th anniversary celebration in Bario on Monday.

The event not only symbolises a significant chapter in the fight for freedom in Sarawak, but also the starting point for the progressive communities across the Kelabit Highlands, he added.

Eight operatives of the Z Special Unit, codenamed ‘Semut’, from the Allied Forces parachuted into Bario on March 25, 1945, which signalled the liberation of Sarawak from the Japanese Occupation during WWII.

The unit members’ names are inscribed on the monument plaque in Bario.

Dr Philip, a Kelabit from Bario, stressed that his community was proud to celebrate this historic moment, upon which many books had been written, including the latest one ‘Forgotten Heroes’ by Paul Malone that was launched this year.

“This book is a celebration, written in honour of the many unsung heroes throughout Sarawak, who fought and sacrificed their life,” said Malone, also the author of To Kill The Major ― a recount of one of the most successful Allied guerrilla war in Borneo.”

Meanwhile, Dr Philip thanked Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department Datuk Gerawat Gala for the allocations of RM10,000 meant for the event, and also RM130, 000 for the memorial park upgrading project last year.

In addition, Dr Philip also extended his gratitude to the family of the late Semut Ops commando Jack Tredea, whose will had ensured the donation of AUS$5,000 for the memorial this year.

Also attending the event in Bario on Monday were former federal minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Leo Moggie and wife Puan Sri Elizabeth Moggie, as well as Warrant Officer II Dave McNamara from the Australian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, who represented the Australian Defence Force. ― The Borneo Post