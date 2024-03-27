KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Establishing the National Cyber Security Committee through the Cyber Security Bill 2024 is crucial, even though it was initially established under the National Security Council’s Directive No. 26: National Cyber Security Management.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo underscored the importance of this legislation due to its targeted focus on tackling cyber security issues, noting that Directive No. 26 would also be reviewed to align with the Bill.

“However, any decisions made by the Committee under Directive 26 regarding measures, standards, and processes concerning the cyber security of critical national information infrastructure will remain applicable unless they contradict the provisions of this legislation.

He raised this issue during the second reading of the Cyber Security Bill 2024 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Gobind stated that the government has conducted a study and identified relevant existing legislation such as the National Security Council Act 2016 (Act 776), the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588), the Computer Crimes Act 1997 (Act 563), and the Personal Data Protection Act 2010 (Act 709) to ensure there are no gaps, contradictions, or overlaps with the proposed legislation.

He explained that the Cyber Security Bill 2024 could aid the government in ensuring the efficacy and efficiency of critical national information infrastructure functions in managing cyber security incidents.

He added that this would safeguard the nation’s security without compromise, while also fostering stronger and sustainable economic growth by creating an environment conducive to building confidence and attracting foreign investors to the digital economy.

“Therefore, the control mechanisms outlined in this legislation should be promptly implemented, as cyber threats can arise unpredictably at any moment.

“The government hopes for bipartisan support for this legislation from all Members of the House, irrespective of party affiliation, to prioritise national security,” he emphasised. — Bernama