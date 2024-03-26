CYBERJAYA, March 26 — The opening of BlackBerry’s Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (CCoE) to upskill Malaysian workers will help the country to meet its target of 25,000 cybersecurity professionals by next year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

With its training and capacity-building efforts, the centre will have focus on enhancing threat intelligence sharing, fostering regional cooperation to reduce cybersecurity threats and combatting cybercrime.

“Malaysia has a shortfall of 12,000 cybersecurity professionals.

“We need 25,000 workers in cybersecurity by 2025,” the prime minister said here, today.

Anwar also said that this collaboration would increase the economy’s vibrancy and would enhance the nation’s cyber security at the same time.

“The government has been working tirelessly to attract Foreign Direct Investment chalking up RM329.5 billion in 2023, an all-time high, which bodes well for 2024 and reflects the increasing confidence investors have in Malaysia,” he said.

The agreement was signed last November in San Francisco during the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil told reporters after the grand opening of the centre.

The centre will begin with entry level programmes and commence its professional programmes by next year, Fahmi added.

The officiating ceremony was also attended by Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Tan Sri Azam Baki and Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development of Canada Mary Ng.