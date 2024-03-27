LIMBANG, March 27 ― AirAsia has allocated 22,000 seats at fixed fares for late-night flights between Peninsular Malaysia and East Malaysia in conjunction with the Hari Raya celebration.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah said the initiative was part of his commitment to allow more Sabahans and Sarawakians to return to their hometowns for the festive season.

“AirAsia took its own initiative to introduce additional night flights, and there are 22,000 seats available to Sabah and Sarawak.

“This is to ensure that everyone can return to their villages for Hari Raya and that there is no price surge on the day of the celebration,” he said when met after presenting grants at the BaitulIman Mosque recently.

A total of RM196,000 was presented to 62 recipients ― comprising 10 mosques and 52 suraus ― in Limbang.

Hasbi advised Sarawakians in the peninsula wanting to fly home for the Aidilfitri festive season to plan early, while those intending to drive back to their hometowns must take the necessary precautions.

He also advised the public to make a complaint to agencies such as the Sarawak Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board and the Road Transport Department on any party found selling bus tickets at exorbitant prices during this period. ― The Borneo Post