KANGAR, March 26 — A mechanic who is believed to have vandalised two cars belonging to Indera Kayangan state assemblyman from Pakatan Harapan (PH), Gan Ay Ling, resulting in a cracked windshield and dent in the front fender would be remanded for four days starting today.

Kangar district police chief ACP Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop said the remand order for the 36-year-old suspect who was arrested at his place of work, a motorcycle workshop, here at about 4pm yesterday was issued by magistrate Nurshahida Abdul Rahim at the Kangar Magistrate court.

“Initial investigations revealed that the suspect has been causing mischief to Gan Ay Ling through telephone calls and WhatsApp messages,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, media reports said the suspect from Sabak Bernam, Selangor was detained at the motorcycle workshop by police at about 4pm.

Yusharifuddin said his team had received a report about the incident from the assemblyman at 9.22am yesterday after her Nissan Grand Livina car had a crack on the left side mirror while her Toyota Altis car had a dent on the driver’s right fender.

The case is being investigated in accordance with Section 427 of the Penal Code. — Bernama

