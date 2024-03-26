IPOH, March 26 — A total of 2,447 cases of online fraud were recorded across Perak with losses totalling RM77.86 million (RM77,864,189.14) last year.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said 419 online phone scam cases were recorded in the same period with a total loss of RM17,695,347.31.

“Perak police also investigated 226 cases of telephone scams where courier companies posed as such, with losses totalling RM8,685,006.57.

“Out of this total, 96 cases of telephone fraud posing as Pos Malaysia couriers were recorded, resulting in losses of RM3,785,932.05,” he told reporters after launching the Commercial Crime Prevention Programme here today.

Mohd Yusri said police had also implemented various initiatives to combat online fraud offences, including the Semak Mule portal service and the establishment of a social media platform to provide the public with latest information on fraud cases.

Since January last year, the Perak Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK Perak) and Pos Malaysia Berhad have been working together to prevent fraud since couriers are a favoured choice for scammers to deceive victims due to the agency’s close ties with the public and extensive community business.

He said the programme was an effort to disseminate information and tips on online scams through the use of manpower, logistics and existing communication media

“The distribution of telephone scam prevention leaflets to Pos Malaysia Berhad customers and the public in Perak through the postal service (postmen) will continue. — Bernama