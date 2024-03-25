SHAH ALAM, March 25 — The police have yet to confirm if the baggage containing over RM500,000 in cash found at a parking lot at a shopping mall in Damansara on Wednesday actually belongs to a company as alleged by its company director.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the director had not shown up to provide their statement so there was no way the police could verify their claim and the money cannot be claimed or handed over to simply anyone.

“We received a report from an individual claiming to be a director information technology company and that the money belonged to the company but even after several days he has yet to show up due to various excuses,” he told reporters after the 217th Police Day Selangor contingent headquarters gathering here today.

On developments of the fatal beating of a police personnel two days ago, he said that they believed the victim was at the apartment in Taman Impian Indah, Kajang to visit relatives and he had quarrelled with his wife before going there.

“No weapon was found at the scene and those with information are asked to come forward to assist investigations,” he said.

Five men, 19 to 23, were arrested to facilitate investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code, he added. — Bernama

