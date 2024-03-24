SHAH ALAM, March 24 — The police arrested five local men on suspicion of beating a policeman to death in Taman Impian Indah, Balakong at around 10pm yesterday.

Selangor Police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said all the men, aged between 19 and 23, had been placed under remand for seven days until March 30 to assist with investigations.

“An investigation paper has been opened under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,” he said in a statement.

Hussein said the autopsy conducted on the victim found the cause of death to be ‘blunt force trauma to the head’.

He added that anyone with information about the incident could channel it to any nearby police station or contact Investigating Officer ASP Mohd Afiq Farhan Mohd Nor at 012-2446768.

Earlier, Hussein confirmed that the individual found dead around 3am yesterday, believed to have been assaulted in Taman Impian Indah, Kajang near here, was a police officer serving with the Kuala Lumpur Contingent. — Bernama