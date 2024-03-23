SHAH ALAM, March 23 — Police confirmed that a person who was beaten to death at Taman Impian Indah in Kajang today was a policeman.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the victim, found lying unconscious at the scene of the incident around 3am today, was attached with the Kuala Lumpur police contingent.

“Police are tracking a group of men who were at the location of the incident, suspected of causing the victim’s death.

“The case is still under investigation and we have not identified any suspects yet,” he said after attending the 2024 Lambuk Porridge Tour at the Selangor police contingent headquarters here today.

Hussein said an autopsy is underway to identify the cause of death.

He said that the victim was believed to have been beaten by members of the public for his alleged aggressive behaviour towards his wife during an argument.

Regarding the Selangor police contingent’s Customer Day, Hussein said 217 people had attended the nearby district police headquarters (IPD) to raise various issues, including illegal racing activities, the influx of illegal immigrants, a request for more patrols in residential areas, as well as information related to drug dens in the area.

He said Sungai Buloh and Klang Selatan IPDs were among the stations that recorded the highest number of visitors on Customer Day. — Bernama