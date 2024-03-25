PUTRAJAYA, March 25 — A director of a state enforcement agency were among three individuals arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on suspicion of receiving bribes to protect the smuggling of valuables through the country’s waters.

According to a source, the men were all arrested separately on Saturday, with the main suspect, a man in his 50s, having taken around RM100,000 in cash on March 23 in Shah Alam Selangor to cover an offence under the Customs Act 1967.

“Following the arrest of the main suspect in Klang, Selangor, the MACC also raided his residence and found RM100,000 in cash believed to be part of the bribes.

“The second and third suspects, both civilians, were arrested on the same day at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya,” the source shared, adding that the suspects have been remanded for three days till tomorrow (March 26).

Meanwhile, MACC Intelligence Division director Datuk Zainul Darus confirmed the arrests when contacted, stating that the case was being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

“Further investigations are being carried out to track down evidence and others involved,” he said. — Bernama

