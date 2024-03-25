SHAH ALAM, March 25 — Police have not received any reports over claims that 10 teenage boys died after being addicted to a vape liquid laced with a drug known as “magic mushroom”.

Describing the allegations as baseless, Kuala Selangor police chief Supt Ramli Kasa said such claims could potentially confuse the public if continuously spread with unverified information.

“The police firmly deny these claims, and they are not true.

“Social media users are reminded to refrain from abusing the platform to spread unverified content that could cause public distress,” he said in a statement here today.

Ramli also advised the public to collectively monitor and be concerned about the vaping habit among teenagers to prevent them from engaging in activities that pose health risks.

On March 23, a video went viral on TikTok in which two individuals alleged that “magic mushroom” had caused 10 deaths in Kuala Selangor. — Bernama

