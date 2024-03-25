ALOR SETAR, March 25 — The Fire and Rescue Department will investigate the owner of a famous boutique in Bangi, Selangor after they disobeyed instructions to not enter their premises that was burnt in a fire.

Its director-general, Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said the comprehensive investigation was to determine the truth behind how the owner gained entry to their premises even though they were stopped by firefighters at the location.

“The fire did not occur in the building but at the stairs with empty boxes, and during the fire we saw several civilians (the owner and workers) entering the premises.

“If there is evidence that the owner violated instructions, legal action from several aspects can be taken,” he said at a media conference in the department’s headquarters in Kedah today.

He added that the instructions not to enter were issued by his officer because of the safety of the boutique owner and workers, and firefighters needed to ensure everyone else in the premises were safe.

“If you want to create content, don’t risk your lives. There may be just a little smoke but if oxygen levels are under 16 per cent, it can cause people to faint,” he said.

The fire that hit the famous boutique in Bangi on Saturday had went viral after the owner, known as El Azman uploaded a 50-second video of the fire on his TikTok account, leading many to question his actions of managing to record a cinematic video from multiple angles as firefighters were busy trying to put out the fire. — Bernama

