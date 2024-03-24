KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) will hold a special convention in conjunction with its 25th anniversary on April 28, party information chief Fahmi Fadzil said.

In a statement here today, Fahmi, who is also Communications Minister, said the special convention will be held at Dewan Raja Muda Musa in Shah Alam, followed by an event to celebrate the anniversary on the night of May 11 at Sentul Depot here.

“The 25th-anniversary celebration on May 11, 2024, at Sentul Depot will be held throughout the day with the highlight being the President’s (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) keynote address at night,” he said.

He said this matter was finalised at the PKR Central Leadership Council (MPP) meeting today.

Fahmi said the meeting also discussed national issues, including socks found bearing the word ‘Allah’.

“The MPP believes that any attempt to insult the sanctity of Islam as the country’s official religion is a grave offence and contrary to national laws.

“The MPP strongly condemns such actions and calls for the authorities to conduct investigations and impose punishment on the perpetrators if found guilty,” he said.

The council also calls upon all parties to respect the sanctity of the holy month of Ramadan and to ensure that recent events serve as a clear boundary that should be avoided, he said. — Bernama