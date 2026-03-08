KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — The Ministry of Communications is stepping up efforts to promote digital literacy by expanding the Safe Internet Campaign (KIS) to public spaces, including residential areas, mosques and suraus this year.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the initiative aims to ensure cyber safety awareness reaches communities at the grassroots level, with a focus on residents’ associations, neighbourhood committees and religious institutions.

“In addition, we will activate 1,099 National Information Dissemination Centres (NADI) nationwide to ensure the KIS programme achieves its objectives,” he said after launching KIS @ Bazar Ramadan at IWK Eco Park, Pantai Dalam yesterday.

Fahmi said while last year’s campaign focused on schools, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) expanded it to the wider public this year, including visitors at Ramadan bazaars.

He added that safe Internet use is not only the responsibility of the government or social media platforms but also requires parents to monitor their children’s online activities.

Fahmi, who is also Lembah Pantai Member of Parliament, said the Ramadan edition of the campaign aims to raise awareness among bazaar-goers about safe online practices.

“Currently, many social media users fall victim to cyberbullying, online scams and paedophilia, particularly those with low digital literacy,” he said.

Commenting on potential Internet disruptions following conflicts in the Middle East, Fahmi said Malaysia’s internet services remain stable and well-controlled.

“I do not foresee any major issues based on reports from the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA). So far, there has been no impact on online systems,” he added, noting that MCMC and national security agencies continually monitor cyberspace to keep it secure from external threats. — Bernama