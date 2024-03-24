KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil today assured the public that government representatives have not drafted any agreements with the Opposition.

He said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof’s recent meeting with Opposition representatives, including the new Opposition Leader, was merely to hear their views about proposals and potential offers.

“There are no drafts as mentioned by the opposition leader and as reported in Sinar Harian, as stated by Hulu Terengganu MP, Datuk Rosol Wahid.

“I can confirm there are no drafts as intended. What has happened so far is just discussions. So, I’m not sure why the Opposition Leader used the word draft,” he told reporters after inaugurating the Ramadan CSR Initiative Ceremony with Foodpanda Malaysia and its partners.

He then went on to say that the government has identified several follow-up actions to be taken, including further discussions in the future presidential council meeting.

He said so far the government has not received anything substantive from the Opposition.

“If Opposition MPs feel this discussion is somewhat slow or sluggish, do not blame the government. Ask the Opposition Leader why it is slow,” he said.

On Friday, Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said that the opposition bloc received a draft document detailing matters related to the allocation negotiations for its MPs during Thursday’s session in the Dewan Rakyat.

Hulu Terengganu MP Datuk Rosol Wahid was also reported saying that Perikatan Nasional asked for a RM3.5 million annual allocation for its MPs.

Rosol also said the terms of the draft agreement also included an annual allocation of RM300,000 for the management of MP service centres.