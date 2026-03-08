PAPAR, March 8 — A total of RM1 million has been allocated to build a mosque entrepreneur bazaar at Masjid Jamek Haji Said Derun in Kampung Malagui Kelatuan here, which will benefit at least 20 local micro-entrepreneurs.

Deputy Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin said the strategic project under the Tamu Desa (rural market) development programme will be implemented by UDA Holdings, and reflected the ministry’s commitment to uplifting small traders by providing more organised and systematic business premises in rural areas.

“I want this project to be expedited so that the mosque community’s entrepreneurs can benefit from the development sooner,” he said when officiating the groundbreaking ceremony for the mosque entrepreneur bazaar construction here yesterday.

To ensure sustainable management, Mohamad also suggested the establishment of a mosque community cooperative to professionally manage the bazaar with guidance from the Malaysia Cooperative Societies Commission and the Co-operative Institute of Malaysia.

Meanwhile, he said the strategic cooperation between his ministry and the Sabah Islamic Religious Council (MUIS) through the use of mosque waqf land demonstrates the synergy between government agencies and religious institutions for the benefit of the community.

At the same event, he also presented Aidilfitri cash contributions amounting to RM50,000 to 500 asnaf in the area.

In addition, eight mosques and 38 surau also received contributions totalling RM84,000 to support religious activities and ensure infrastructure maintenance remains at an optimal level. — Bernama