ARAU, March 8 — Awareness among parents in Perlis on the importance of controlling and monitoring internet use, including social media, among underage children remains low.

Perlis Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission director Norrazlina Nordin said the commission engaged Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs) and students in the Safe Internet Campaign to raise awareness.

“The campaign is not only aimed at students, but also parents. Many are unsure what their children are watching on the internet.

“That is why we emphasise parental controls. Parents can set limits on internet usage through their mobile phones or the WiFi installed at home,” she told reporters during the Safe Internet Campaign @ Bazar Ramadan 2026 programme at Arau Ramadan Bazaar here yesterday.

She added that many parents nowadays tend to give gadgets to their young children to keep them quiet, and the campaign aims to educate parents that gadgets should not be used as a ‘babysitter’.

Norrazlina said the campaign also provides parents with information on suitable online content for children based on their age groups to help them better supervise their internet use.

Meanwhile, she said Perlis MCMC had carried out the Safe Internet Campaign in schools under the Perlis Education Department last year, while this year’s focus is on assessing its impact on the target groups.

She added that MCMC would also visit schools across the state in collaboration with appointed icons and the National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI) to conduct activities with students to promote safer internet usage. — Bernama