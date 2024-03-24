KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — The Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) needs to move forward in strengthening national resilience for the peace and well-being of all the people in the country, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Zahid said this call is in line with the theme for APM’s 72nd anniversary today, which centres on integration — the very essence of the Civil Defence Service.

Zahid, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, emphasised that throughout these seven decades, the force has demonstrated excellence and dedication as the frontline in disaster management and humanitarian services.

“In my capacity as the minister and leader of APM, witnessing the advancement of this organisation is a source of great pride,” he said through a post on Facebook.

He said since 2015, he had recognised APM’s considerable potential as an agency that is increasingly connecting with the community’s needs and sentiments.

“Keep serving, keep contributing to the well-being of Malaysians. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to all APM members for their unwavering commitment and sacrifices,” said Ahmad Zahid. — Bernama

