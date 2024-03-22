SEREMBAN, March 22 — Negeri Sembilan Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Hanifah Abu Baker has been appointed as the new opposition leader in the state assembly.

State PN liaison secretary Muhammad Noraffendy Mohd Salleh, in a statement, said the appointment of the Labu Assemblyman was in line with the restructuring of the party’s state liaison committee.

Hanifah replaces Gemas Assemblyman Ridzuan Ahmad.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Noraffendy said the state PN has also appointed their five assemblymen to monitor the portfolios in the state government to ensure good governance.

In the last state election, Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) won 31 seats in the state assembly, with the remaining five by PN. — Bernama

