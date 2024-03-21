KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Land acquisition delays and changes in project implementation methods have led to slower progress in the construction of the Pan Borneo Highway (LPB) in Sabah compared to Sarawak.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said besides changes to contracts, the need for capacity enhancements and existing technical expertise are among the challenges faced in the project’s implementation in Sabah.

“Unlike the LPB project in Sarawak, which commenced in 2015, the project in Sabah began in 2016. Furthermore, only a portion of the 35 Work Packages continued construction, while the remaining work packages, particularly Phase 1B, had to be relooked into due to changes in implementation methods and are expected to commence only this year.

“At the same time, just like other government projects, the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the progress and construction costs of the Pan Borneo Highway project in Sabah. However, the government remains committed to ensuring the smoothness and sustainability of the project,” he said.

He said this during a special chamber session in the Dewan Rakyat today in response to issues raised by Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis (Warisan-Kota Belud) regarding the slower progress of the Pan Borneo Highway project in Sabah compared to Sarawak.

As a measure for improvement, Nanta said a Project Management Consultant (PMC) has been appointed to assist the Sabah Public Works Department (JKR) in expediting the project through various mitigation plans, including rescheduling construction schedules and providing Extensions of Time (EOT) to contractors.

“For the remaining 19 Work Packages of the Pan Borneo Highway project Phase 1B in Sabah, the government is currently finalising the procurement process and this is expected to be finalised in the second quarter of 2024, completing the entire stretch of the Pan Borneo Highway project Phase 1 in Sabah,” he said. — Bernama

