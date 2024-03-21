SEMENYIH, March 21 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has introduced the Online Motor Vehicles De-Registration System (e-Dereg) to tackle the issue of abandoned vehicles in housing areas.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the e-Dereg system enables vehicle owners seeking to scrap their vehicles to complete the deregistration process online in under an hour, without the need to visit JPJ counters.

“This initiative involves motor vehicles that are no longer fit for use due to any reason, such as being permanently damaged or economically unviable for repair or use on the road,” he said after visiting the Authorised Automotive Treatment Facility (AATF) in Bandar Teknologi Kajang today.

To ensure orderly vehicle scrapping and compliance with regulations set by the Environment Department (DOE), vehicle disposal through this system is only allowed at DOE-licenced AATFs, he said.

As a start, Loke said the system, developed in collaboration with E-Auto Sdn Bhd, a service provider company, would be rolled out by Car Medic Sdn Bhd in Bandar Teknologi Kajang. — Bernama