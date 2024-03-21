KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), through the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK), has detected the existence of a fraudulent investment scheme using the name Petronas Chemicals Group which is actively inviting the public to invest through Telegram and Facebook applications.

JSJK director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the scheme offered lucrative profits only within three hours after the investment was made.

He said the scheme offered four investment packages, starting from RM550 to RM10,000 with promising returns starting from RM2,000 to RM300,000, to investors.

“This syndicate also uses the Petronas Chemicals Group logo to mislead the victims and a police report has been received from a victim who claimed to have lost RM1,500,” he said in a statement today.

Ramli said the police did not rule out the possibility of many more individuals falling victim to the scheme and advised them to make a police report to facilitate investigations, which is being carried out under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

He also advised the public to get more information from official sources such as the Semakmule CCID portal, the Bank Negara Malaysia alert list and the Securities Commission (through the investment checker platform) before participating in any investment scheme. — Bernama

