KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — The Dewan Rakyat today passed the Police (Amendment) Bill 2024, which among others include appointing the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as the Honorary Commissioner-in-Chief of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

The bill was passed with more votes in favour after 16 Members of Parliament from the government and opposition bloc participated in the debate session.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah when winding up the debate on the bill today said the appointment of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as Honorary Commissioner-in-Chief of PDRM involved an amendment to Clause 2 of the Police Act 1967 (Act 344) by inserting a new section 6A.

He said the amendment was made to provide services to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on PDRM ceremonial matters besides recognising his position as the head of the religion of Islam under Article 32 of the Federal Constitution.

“The proposal to award the rank of PDRM Honorary Commissioner-in-Chief to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong was approved in the 265th meeting of the Conference of Rulers held on February 21 and 22, 2024 at Istana Negara,” he said.

Commenting on the Rome Statute, he said there was no issue of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong being brought before the International Criminal Court (ICC) on a related case since the power of command and control of the police force as provided for in Act 344 is under the authority of the Inspector-General of Police.

In the meantime, Shamsul Anuar said the amendment to the act also involves Clause 3 to amend Section 17 which is to increase the maximum fine from RM100 to RM5,000 for offences related to police officers who have stopped their service but have not returned service equipment such as weapons, ammunition and others.

He said the amendment only applies to officers and police personnel who are on compulsory retirement or have quit the service.

“Since 1967, the provision of fines under this section has never been amended. The fine rate increased from RM100 to RM5,000 is in line with the passage of time even though statistics show no such case has been recorded over the offence, the increase in this matter is to prevent it from happening,” he said.

Earlier, the first reading of the amendment was tabled in the Dewan Rakyat by Shamsul Anuar Nasarah on Monday before the second reading yesterday. — Bernama