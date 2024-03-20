KOTA KINABALU, March 20 — A team of officers from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDN) in Sabah detained a Pakistani man today on suspicion of illegally possessing 108kg of white sugar, which is a controlled item.

State director, Georgie Abas, stated that acting on a public tip-off during Ops Tiris at 10.27am in a residential area in Likas, the sugar was discovered inside a four-wheel drive vehicle within a house compound.

“The 108kg of sugar and vehicle seized were valued at RM50,307.80,” he said in a statement today, adding that the case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974.

“Consumers are advised to be vigilant and report any information regarding the misuse of controlled and subsidised items to the authorities,” he said.

The public is encouraged to share information with any KPDN branch to collectively address this issue, or through the WhatsApp hotlines at 019-2794317 or 019-8488000; via email at [email protected]; by calling the 1-800-886-800 hotline; or via the Ez Adu KPDN app. — Bernama

