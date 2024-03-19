KOTA KINABALU, March 19 — The Sabah Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) is still strong under the leadership of Datuk Sangkar Rasam, said state leadership council (MPN) secretary, Simsudin Sidek.

In a statement on Tuesday, he said the appointment of the MPN is according to the party constitution and approved by the president.

“On February 22, 2024, the restructuring of all state leadership chairs in all states was done by the party and Datuk Dr Sangkar Rasam was retained as the chairman of the Sabah MPN.

“All parties must respect the decision made by the party president,” he said in response to a media report on Monday that 15 Sabah PKR branch leaders have unanimously rejected the leadership of Sangkar.

However, Semporna PKR branch chief Mohd Amin Abdul Mem has denied being involved in the movement even though his name was included in the list.

Simsudin said that internal turmoil in the party may have be due to differences of opinion but that is normal in the organisation.

“The action does not give an advantage to the party but leads to a split in PKR in Sabah,” he stressed.

Simsudin also explained that many programmes have been implemented before.

“Party programmes and activities at either state or branch level are regularly held from time to time and periodically involving party members and leaders, as well as the community as a whole.

“For example, the MPN, AMK, Women and Branch meeting tour has been held involving all branches to strengthen the relationship between leadership and members. In addition to that, community programmes such as food basket assistance, periodic training jointly organised by the centre and state, cultural and family events, celebrations involving party members and the community,” he explained.

Therefore, he called for all party members to focus on the upcoming Sabah 17th State Election, compete and win many seats.

“I also call for all parties to respect the decision of the president and the party, while any doubts and differences of opinion can be channeled through the platform that has been prepared by the party,” he added.

The 15 PKR division chiefs have signed statutory declarations rejecting Sangkar’s leadership and the documents have been submitted to PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for further action.

They were Datuk Mustapha Sakmud (Kota Belud), Datuk Christina Liew (Kota Kinabalu), Peto Galim (Sepanggar), Sazalye Donol Abdullah (Kota Marudu), Razeef Rakimin (Tuaran), Raymond Ahuar (Pensiangan), Wendey Agong (Sipitang), Dikin Musah (Beaufort), Basran Omar (Beluran), Azmi Tambuyong (Kinabatangan), Roslee Malek (Papar), Awang Chuchu (Kimanis), Roslan Sapar (Kalabakan), Aris Remigus (Batu Sapi) and Amin Mem (Semporna).

Their spokesman, Sazalye, said at a press conference on Monday that since Sangkar was appointed as PKR Sabah liaison chairman in August 2022, he failed to conduct any programmes to strengthen the party. There were no strategic, leadership, public speaking and election training. — The Borneo Post