PENDANG, March 19 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) will organise Bazaar Ramadan Rahmah (BRR) programmes at four locations in Kedah this year.

Kedah KPDN director Muhammad Nizam Jamaludin said for a start the programme will be organised at the Kubur Panjang Ramadan Market here and offer Rahmah menu at prices below RM5.

He said three other locations identified are Pasar Ramadan Pekan Guar Chempedak in Yan, Pasar Ramadan Taman Bandar Baru in Pokok Sena and Pasar Ramadan Pekan Baling.

“Apart from offering Rahmah menu at very cheap prices for breaking fast...this programme can also encourage traders to prepare various concepts of preparing food and Rahmah menu based products to assist the people,” he said after opening the Bazaar Ramadan Rahmah Programme, here today.

The BRR initiative is implemented through a strategic partnership between KPDN and the local government (PBT) without involving any implication of cost to the government since it was launched in March 2023.

“We plan to increase the number of locations based on demand from the people and at the same time there is an injection of cashless incentives to traders, visitors and consumers who visit BRR throughout the country,” he said.

In addition, KPDN will also continue expanding the Retail Digitalisation Inisiative (ReDI) programme by providing e-cash incentives to users and traders in the form of e-wallet.

Meanwhile, a visitor, Mohd Sabri Aziz, 48, said the programme need to be expanded to other locations so that it can enable more people to enjoy similar benefits.

“The people are always waiting for such programmes because the cost of living keeps rising. Through such programmes the people will be able to spend less but still enjoy a variety of items to break fast. I hope such programmes can he held all year round,” he said. — Bernama