JOHOR BARU, March 17 — Police confirmed that there was no foul play involved in the death of a woman at a hotel room in the city, early this morning.

Johor Baru Selatan police chief ACP Raub Selamat said initial investigations revealed that there were no signs of a struggle or marks found on the woman’s body.

He said police received a call from members of the public that a woman was found unconscious inside a hotel room at about 3.30am this morning.

“A check carried out by medical officers from the Health Ministry who arrived at the scene, revealed that the 40-year-old woman was already dead.

“The case has been classified as sudden death and the body was later sent to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital for post mortem to determine the cause of death,” he said in a statement today.

He also urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the JBS police headquarters at 07- 2282323 or contact the Investigating Officer, Inspector Asri Jamalin at 014-6270324. — Bernama

