TUARAN, March 16 — Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) needs to identify quality candidates to represent the coalition in the next Sabah state election instead of candidates who only lobby for seats to contest, its chairman, Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said.

Hajiji, who is also Sabah Chief Minister stressed that this is crucial as only quality candidates can win seats for GRS.

“I want GRS to have a shared set of values and principles. Let’s not talk about how many seats or which seats we want to contest. Let’s put forward candidates who can win because everyone will be using the GRS symbol.

“So, it’s not about the seats; it’s about having winning candidates,” he told reporters after the breaking of fast event organised by the Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) Sulaman Division at the Bajau Samah Cultural Centre in Lok Batik here tonight.

The GRS coalition comprises Gagasan Rakyat, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Sabah STAR, Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP), USNO, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah (Harapan Rakyat).

Hajiji, who is also Gagasan Rakyat president, said the current state government still has until October next year before its term ends, and the focus now should be on serving the people.

“The state government will do its best to ensure that all development projects are implemented, and only then will we consider the state election,” he said. — Bernama