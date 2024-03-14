KOTA KINABALU, March 14 — Parti Warisan (Warisan) Women’s Wing has submitted a proposal to the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) asking it to help Sabah people who are grappling with the El Nino phenomenon and water supply issues.

Warisan Women’s Wing chief Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis, who is also Kota Belud MP, said she met Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari at the Defence Ministry in Kuala Lumpur today to submit an official letter containing four measures proposed by the women’s movement.

“Among the four proposals are the use of military assets such as trucks to deliver water to areas that cannot be reached by the Sabah State Water Department’s water tankers and the drilling of tube wells.

“Warisan hopes that a decision can be reached as soon as possible to help the people of Sabah who are currently affected by this El Niño phenomenon,” she said in a statement today.

She said that Warisan’s concern is that El Nino could cause gravity-fed wells in the interior areas of Sabah to dry up, while forest fires continue to break out. — Bernama