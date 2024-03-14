KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Proposed amendments to the Whistleblower Protection Act 2010 (Act 711), which include mechanisms for centralising the receipt of complaints about improper conduct, are scheduled to be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat this year.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said it was part of the Madani government’s initiative to combat abuse of power, corruption, and integrity violations, especially within public and private organisations.

“The proposed amendments and improvements to Act 711 involve the establishment of a centralised agency dedicated to providing specialised training and procedures for handling whistleblower protection, capable of addressing all matters related to Act 711.

“This is aimed at ensuring more orderly, systematic, and clear work procedures for both centralised and enforcement agencies to avoid confusion in their respective areas of responsibility,” she said when winding up debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Meanwhile, she said the Political Financing Bill was still at the review stage, with a study being conducted by the Special Select Committee on Human Rights, Election and Institutional Reform to consider views from all registered political parties.

She added that while the review is ongoing, any political funding is still subject, among others, to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 (Act 694) and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Act 613). — Bernama

